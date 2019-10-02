Suburban Detroit police arrest 4 in rash of thefts from cars

FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police have arrested four men who allegedly ransacked hundreds of unlocked cars over the past year.

Ferndale police said Tuesday the men would walk neighborhoods in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties checking for unlocked vehicles and then stealing change, cellphones, credit cards, debit cards, and sometimes the cars.

Police believe the men are responsible for 65 of 145 reported thefts from vehicles, and three auto thefts, in Ferndale this year, and are also responsible for at least 40 additional unreported thefts from vehicles.

They're suspected in hundreds of additional larcenies from unlocked vehicles across metropolitan Detroit.

Police say the men stole 11 vehicles in various jurisdictions.

Ferndale Police Sgt. Baron Brown says the allegations show "the impact that just four people can make on an entire metropolitan area."