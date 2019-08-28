Sununu to discuss DMV review following crash that killed 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to hold a news conference to release the findings of a state Division of Motor Vehicles review following a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in June.

The event Wednesday afternoon also is expected to detail steps New Hampshire has taken since the Randolph crash to streamline procedures within the division.

The head of the division and the state safety commission also are expected to participate in the news conference in Concord.

A pickup truck collided with the motorcyclists on June 21. The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy's license should have been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest.