Suspect in a pair of 1990s rapes held without bail

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A man who spent the last 16 years living in Maine has pleaded not guilty in connection to a pair of rapes in Massachusetts more than 20 years ago.

Ivan Keith was held without bail Friday after pleading not guilty to aggravated rape and other charges during his Superior Court arraignment.

Prosecutors say the 61-year-old Keith has been linked through DNA to two rapes in Bristol County, one in Taunton 1997, and one in Easton in 1998. He's also a suspect in rapes in two other jurisdictions.

Keith fled Massachusetts 16 years ago but was arrested in Tremont, Maine in August where he was living under an alias.

Jason Maloney, Keith's attorney, says his client maintains his innocence and argued for high bail, but prosecutors say Keith is a flight risk.