Suspect in gun theft in Missouri shot by sheriff's deputy

HOLT, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death Thursday by a Clay County sheriff's deputy after he allegedly stole a gun at a sporting goods store in one city, shot a car salesman in another city and then led police on a brief chase in a third location, authorities said.

The series of incidents began Thursday morning when employees at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty reported a man had stolen a handgun. The store was cleared but the man was not found, Liberty police Capt. Matt Kellogg said.

About a half-hour later in Independence, officers were called to a car dealership where salesman had been shot several times. The salesman and the suspect had a brief conversation inside one of the dealership’s buildings just before the shooting, said Independence police Officer Jodi Grooms,. The victim was seriously injured, The Kansas City Star reported.

About 30 minutes later officers and Clay County deputies spotted the suspects vehicle in Kearney and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled. Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the man drove to a home about 30 miles northeast of the car dealership. His father and sister were inside but it isn't clear if the man lived there, he said.

It remained unclear what prompted the deputy to shoot. A Kearney officer was present, but did not fire, Akin said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.