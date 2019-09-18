Tahoe motorhome driver who fled deputies found incompetent

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The driver of a Lake Tahoe motorhome who led officers on a wild mountain highway chase before crashing into a building 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Gardnerville has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Christopher DeBastiani faces charges of eluding and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the chase that reached speeds of 80 mph (128 kph) in August 2018.

The Record-Courier reports the 43-year-old Alturas, California man did not appear Tuesday in Douglas County District Court but his lawyer Kris Brown agreed with mental health officials' opinion that he wouldn't be able to assist in his defense.

Prosecutors say DeBastiani ran red lights, swerved toward two deputies, drove around roadblocks and through spike strips before he crashed a 1997 Airstream into Ritchford Stables in Gardnerville.

Judge Tod Young set a status hearing for Oct. 17.

