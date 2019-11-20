Teen accused of killing parents, sister appears in court

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A teenager charged with shooting and killing his parents, sister and a family friend when he was 16 has made his initial appearance in adult court.

Monmouth County prosecutors announced Friday that Scott Kologi’s (kah’-LOGE’-ee) case would be moved out of family court.

On Wednesday, a judge set a detention hearing for Kologi for Dec. 2. Kologi has been held at a juvenile detention center.

The now-18-year-old faces four counts of murder and a weapons charge stemming from the shooting at his family’s Long Branch home on New Year’s Eve 2017.

His brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday who was handling his legal representation.