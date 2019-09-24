Teen charged in fire that critically injured grandfather

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old accused in an Ohio house fire that critically injured his disabled grandfather has been arrested.

Akron police say the teen told investigators he started the fire that injured his 71-year-old grandfather, who uses a wheelchair. Firefighters responding to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday found the man on the second floor of the home. He's being treated in a hospital burn unit.

Police spokesman Capt. David Laughlin says the 15-year-old was arrested Monday and has been charged in Summit County Juvenile Court with arson and attempted murder.

Laughlin says the fire began on the first floor of the home.