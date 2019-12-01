Teen, father shot after confronting suspected vehicle thief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 17-year-old Nevada boy was killed and his father was injured in a shooting when they confronted a man they suspected of stealing their family’s truck.

The teen died at the scene of the Saturday morning shooting in North Las Vegas. His 44-year-old father was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Eric Leavitt of the North Last Vegas Police Department tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the father and soon went looking for the stolen truck and found it “just down the street” from their home with another man inside.

The teen went to confront the suspected thief and was shot. Leavitt says the father was shot when he went to help his son.

The truck was found unoccupied a few hours later.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com