Teen found competent to stand trial in a Tucson murder case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A teenager accused of killing a Tucson high school student the day after graduation this year has been found competent to stand trial.
Tucson TV station KOLD reported 14-year-old Rene Manuel Yanez was in court Tuesday for a competency hearing.
According to prosecutors, Yanez will be tried as an adult and is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Yanez is accused of fatally shooting Julian Zapeda on May 24, a day after the victim graduated from Tucson High.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Yanez is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond with his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 16.
