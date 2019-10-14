Teen gets 23 years in adult prison for killing mom at age 13

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina teen who was 13 when he stabbed and killed his mother has been sentenced to 23 years in an adult prison.

Miguel Cano's sentence was handed down Monday after he took a plea deal to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter last week. A judge ruled earlier Cano could be tried as an adult on a murder charge. He is 17 now.

Prosecutor Walt Wilkins says Cano needed a significant sentence because be planned the brutal attack.

Authorities say 44-year-old Isabel Zuluaga was stabbed in the chest, face and neck in their Simpsonville home in September 2015.

Cano's lawyers say he struggled to properly handle emotions and was diagnosed with autism after his arrest.

Media outlets report Cano apologized, saying what he did was evil and horrible.