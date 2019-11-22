Teen charged after 2 bodies found in burning home

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after two bodies were discovered in a burning home in western New York.

The two bodies were found early Thursday morning in the rural Allegany County town of Clarksville.

State police said Friday that William J. Larson Jr. of Clarksville was arraigned on two counts each of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a search.

Police say they are still working to positively identify the victims and to determine how they died.

Larson was being held on $50,000 cash bail. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

Police did not say if he lived at the house.