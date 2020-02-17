Teenager found at Delaware apartment fatally shot

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl shot over the weekend.

Emoni Rivers-Boyd of Wilmington was pronounced dead at the scene at a Newport apartment Saturday night, Delaware State Police said on Monday in a news release. The state police and Newport Police Department responded to the shooting at the Newport Terrace Apartments, where they found the gunshot victim.

The state police's homicide unit was still investigating the shooting Monday and had not announced any arrests or suspect information.

Four 15-year-olds have been shot this year in Delaware, and two of the four have died, according to a database from The News Journal of Wilmington.