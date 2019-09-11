Tennessee CB Thompson permitted to return to practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been cleared to return to practice less than three weeks after his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

Thompson was arrested Aug. 24 and suspended indefinitely a day later.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday in a university release that he believes "Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him."

The statement didn't release any specifics on the university's plan. The statement also didn't indicate whether Thompson would be available to play Saturday when Tennessee (0-2) hosts Chattanooga (1-1).

Thompson was arrested after his girlfriend told police they had been arguing. The woman told police she couldn't remember "the entirety of what had occurred" during the argument "as it was a stressful, volatile situation."

Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling he would "shoot up the school."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25