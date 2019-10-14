Tennessee State student found shot in dorm has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Tennessee State University student found shot in a campus dorm has died.

Citing a school statement, news outlets report the student was found unconscious in a residence hall walkway at about noon on Sunday.

Metro Nashville police say the man was taken to a hospital where medical staff determined he had been shot in the abdomen. He was then transferred to another medical center, where he later died. Authorities didn't immediately release his identity.

Authorities say there were no reports of a shooting or suspicious activity on campus. The school says campus police are combing surveillance video. City police also are investigating.