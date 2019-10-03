Tennessee high court to decide newspaper defamation case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court is deciding a case that weighs the public’s right to know against the right of individuals not to be defamed.

The case argued on Thursday concerns Jeffery Burke. He was accused of stealing money from a White County football team in 2013. A reporter at The Expositor newspaper in Sparta interviewed a police detective about the case and wrote about it. Some of that information later turned out to be incorrect.

Burke sued the paper for defamation.

The paper claims the story falls under Tennessee’s fair report privilege. That law shields reporters from defamation suits when they report fairly and accurately on an official action or proceeding.

Burke’s attorney argues a one-on-one interview with a detective does not qualify as an official action or proceeding.