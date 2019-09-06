Tennessee officer admits to raping 3 women while on duty

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer has admitted to raping three women who were in his custody.

News outlets report that former Chattanooga police officer Desmond Logan reached a plea agreement Wednesday in federal court in which he also admitted to pulling a stun gun on a woman to prevent her from leaving her car.

According to court documents, the 33-year-old has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Logan resigned in February before he could be fired.

Earlier this year, two retired Chattanooga officers were accused of helping suppress allegations against Logan.

The women say they notified police, but an official probe wasn't launched until the county sheriff was notified.