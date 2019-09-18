The Latest: Lawmaker in child porn possession case resigns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a Pennsylvania state lawmaker charged with possessing child pornography (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Senate officials say a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges has resigned.

Sen. Mike Folmer's apparent resignation Wednesday came hours after he was arrested by the state attorney general's office. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in statement that they received Folmer's resignation letter after they spoke with him to insist on it.

The state attorney general's office charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven't returned messages.

7 a.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the resignation of a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges.

Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday morning that the charges against Republican Sen. Mike Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and that Folmer should immediately resign.

The state attorney general's office arrested and charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Investigators allegedly found images of child pornography on Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven't returned messages. Senate Republican leaders promptly stripped the fourth-term Folmer of his committee chairmanship.