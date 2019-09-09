The Latest: Suspicious vehicle in Baltimore held stolen fuel

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the suspicious vehicle and evacuations in downtown Baltimore (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Police in Baltimore say a suspicious vehicle that prompted evacuations and calls to the bomb squad held no bomb, but instead contained stolen diesel fuel.

Baltimore Police Colonel Richard Worley told reporters Monday that the passenger van's owner had no intent to put others in danger. He said the van was rigged to steal the liquid and held some of it in two large containers.

The 15-passenger van was parked on the second floor of a downtown Baltimore parking garage. Police responded to a call about it on late Monday morning.

Evacuation orders ensued and streets were shut down. Large office buildings, apartments and a shopping mall were affected.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

____

3:55 p.m.

Baltimore's mayor says police have not detected a bomb after investigating a suspicious vehicle in a downtown parking garage and evacuating nearby buildings.

Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young said in a statement Monday afternoon that the area remains blocked off following the evacuations. He said precautionary sweeps will continue through the area for the next several hours. People whose vehicles are stuck downtown were encouraged to find another way home.

Authorities shut down a large swath of the city's downtown Monday morning. Large office buildings, apartments and a shopping mall were affected.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. People in some of the surrounding buildings were asked to shelter in place. No one was reported hurt.

____

12:58 p.m.

Buildings are being evacuated and streets are being blocked off in downtown Baltimore as police investigate a suspicious vehicle at a parking garage.

Media outlets reported Monday that bomb technicians and hazardous materials crews have been dispatched to the scene.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Stephen Luck, a security specialist at T. Rowe Price, told The Baltimore Sun that the building's fire alarm activated shortly after 11 a.m.

He said the company later told employees that a suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the garage.

People in some of the surrounding buildings have been asked to shelter in place. No one has been reported hurt.