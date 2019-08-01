The Latest: Sentence upheld for ex-cop convicted of rape

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016 file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is seen at a sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape and other sexual assaults (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

An Oklahoma court has upheld rape and sexual assault convictions and a 263-year prison sentence for a former Oklahoma City police officer in a case watched closely by the Black Lives Matter movement and some conservatives.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected appeal claims by 32-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw.

Holtzclaw has maintained his innocence. He's cited a lack of evidence, a "circus atmosphere" during his 2015 trial and his defense attorney's failure to show alternate ways DNA wound up on his pants.

An AP investigation highlighting Holtzclaw's case found about 1,000 officers in the U.S. lost their licenses for sexual misconduct over a six-year period.

Prosecutors accused Holtzclaw of targeting black women while on duty. He was convicted on 18 charges involving 12 women and a teenage girl.

___

11:30 p.m.

