The Latest: Sports teams honor synagogue shooting victims

Flower pots, each with a name of one of the 11 worshippers killed on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman opened fire as worship services began at the Tree of Life Synagogue, line the fence surrounding the synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the synagogue is Sunday, Oct., 27.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on events marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue (all times local):

2 p.m.

Pittsburgh's sports teams are joining other organizations to honor the victims of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

A year ago, the shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue left 11 worshippers dead and seven others wounded. Memorial services are being held along with numerous community service projects, and Pittsburgh's sports teams joined in honoring the victims.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney says his team plans to have a moment of silence at Monday night's game to "honor the victims and their families."

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent a tweet saying, "Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else." The Pittsburgh Pirates echoed that sentiment , saying the memory of the victims "will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world."

___

1 a.m.

The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world.

The shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a special event in Germany.

Thousands are also expected to participate in Sunday's remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.