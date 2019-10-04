The Latest: 2 jurors held in contempt for warehouse trial

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the trial against a man who will be retried on involuntary manslaughter charges after a fire in a California warehouse killed 36 partygoers (all times local):

11:25 a.m.:

A judge in Northern California has held two jurors in contempt of court after juror misconduct during the trial over a deadly warehouse fire.

The jurors were dismissed from the three-month-long trial in August after 10 days of deliberations against Derick Almena and Max Harris in August and alternates had to take their place.

Deliberations had to restart from scratch and the new panel eventually could not reach a verdict on Almena and acquitted Harris.

Alameda County Judge Trina Thompson never publicly detailed the misconduct, but Almena's attorney, Tony Serra, said one of the jurors sought input on the case from a fire expert and then shared what she learned with two other jurors.

Thompson on Friday held the jurors in contempt.

Prosecutors say the two men filled a live-work artists' warehouse with so much clutter that 36 partygoers died when a fast-moving fire broke out Dec. 2, 2016.

11:15 a.m.

A woman whose daughter died in the 2016 warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people says she will attend the re-trial of Derick Almena and hopes that he is held accountable.

Colleen Dolan's daughter was 33 when she died in the fire that tore through the artists' work-live collective during a party and trapped partygoers.

Alameda County jurors last month could not agree on a verdict against 49-year-old Derick Almena, splitting 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty. They acquitted 29-year-old Max Harris.

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

Dolan says attending Almena's last months-long trial was difficult but that she is dedicated to attending again to advocate for her daughter.

11:05 a.m.

The wife of the man facing a re-trial for allegedly turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 during a fire says the family feels deep remorse over the deaths.

Alameda County prosecutors said Friday they will retry Derick Almena on manslaughter charges after a jury deadlocked last month.

Almena's wife Micah Allison says she is saddened that the judge refused to lower her husband's bail so he could return home to his children. He has been jailed for more than two years.

She says the family will never be the same and that there is "absolutely no way that anyone has not grown or changed from this situation."

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in Oakland. Almena founded the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship.

10:15 a.m.

Prosecutors say they will re-try a man on manslaughter charges for allegedly turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 at a party.

Alameda County jurors last month could not agree on a verdict against 49-year-old Derick Almena, splitting 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty. They acquitted 29-year-old Max Harris.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in Oakland.

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

Almena's attorneys argued that city workers were to blame for not raising concerns about fire hazards in the warehouse.