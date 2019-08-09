Thief who swiped Prescott Valley speed limit sign sought

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yavapai County are searching for suspects in the theft of an electronic speed limit sign.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials said Thursday that they have yet to locate the sign that went missing in Prescott Valley last month.

It was mounted below a standard speed limit sign on a post with a solar panel near Poquito Valley and Esteem Way.

A county roads worker believes the sign was taken sometime between July 22 and July 23.

Authorities say the sign from the company Traffic Logix costs around $5,500. It was funded with a state grant.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.