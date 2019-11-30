This trooper almost captured a powerful cartel boss

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Jason Gazzo's mission was to rid the Gulf Coast region of speeders.

But in 2012, the third-generation trooper stumbled onto a Mexican cartel connection and nearly brought down its dangerous and elusive leader.

Gazzo had never heard of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, better known as CJNG, or its ruthless leader, "El Mencho."

El Mencho — whose real name is Ruben Oseguera Cervantes — is hiding in Mexico and is now considered the most dangerous and wanted drug lord in the world.

The U.S. is offering a $10 million reward for the fugitive who commands an army of 5,000 members and whose cartel controls parts of Mexico and has set up shop in large and small American towns.

The violent but sophisticated "super cartel" has been detected on every continent except Antarctica.

Cartel members and associates weren't terribly worried about the shrewdness of small-town Southern police back then, they later told investigators.

They should have been.

"They thought of Mississippi as farms, farmland and Barney Fife deputies," Gazzo said after his months-long investigation into cartel members and associates.

But this Southern lawman exposed a complex drug network that brought drugs from Mexico and California into the Gulf Coast. He also discovered a drug trafficker's plans to establish a cartel cell in Mobile, Alabama.

What he found helped root out El Mencho's hiding spot in Mexico and nearly led to the cartel leader's capture.

Gulfport seems an unlikely target for a global cartel.

Here, families relax on wide beaches and watch shrimp boats fade into the gulf. It's less than a two-hour drive east of New Orleans, so it's a little Cajun with gumbo and po'boy eateries and a laissez-faire vibe.

But investigators understand that below the surface this town of 71,000 residents has an underworld appeal. It's off Interstate 10, which winds from the Mexican border through Louisiana and into Mobile.

From Mobile, drug traffickers can hop on Interstate 65 headed to Nashville, Louisville, Indianapolis and Chicago — all cities that have been saturated with CJNG drugs.

Gazzo grew up east of Gulfport in Biloxi, a small city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast known for crawfish boils, hospitality and casinos.

His grandfather, father and uncle were Mississippi troopers, and Jason Gazzo never considered another career path.

As a kid, Gazzo blocked his neighborhood streets with his bicycle and pretended to write driving citations that cost his patient neighbors a quarter each. When he became a real lawman in 2003, that passion earned him a Trooper of the Year recognition and an upgrade to a charcoal Dodge Charger patrol car.

Those career highs would soon be eclipsed by the case of a lifetime.

In 2010, Gazzo joined Gulfport's Drug Enforcement Administration task force. At the same time, across the Gulf of Mexico, El Mencho was in the middle of a bloody coup to overtake the Milenio Cartel and form CJNG. As the victor, he quickly began building his fortune through corruption, intimidation and extreme violence.

While El Mencho grew his empire, Gazzo was busy learning from veteran federal drug agents while helping conduct surveillance and interviews.

By 2012, agents got a tip that a woman from the West Coast was bringing illegal drugs to the Gulfport area. A DEA supervisor tapped Gazzo as the lead agent.

The agency gave him $16,000. He used it to arrange a drug deal from its lead suspect, the woman from San Jose named Maria Guadalupe Mendoza.

What the task force rookie discovered within a month shook them all: Gazzo uprooted the first known case in Gulfport of a drug network directly linked to El Mencho.

"Never in a million years would I have thought my first big case with DEA would end up being El Mencho and the CJNG organization," Gazzo said.

For months, Gazzo played the role of the "puppet master," telling a criminal informant what to say when he met with Mendoza.

At first, she sold the informant a pound of meth. Then, she brought in 30 pounds — the largest meth shipment ever in Gulfport.

As Mendoza befriended the informant, she began to brag about her cartel connections. Soon, Gazzo and DEA Intelligence Analyst John Metcalf confirmed Mendoza was messaging several times a week with El Mencho.

"I didn't have any idea this guy was basically one of the biggest cartel guys in the world," Gazzo said.

"I'm sure some (veteran agents) were thinking: 'Get this out of this little rookie's hands,' but they let me run with it."

Gazzo consulted with veteran federal agent Benjamin Taylor, Gulfport group supervisor for Homeland Security Investigations.

"This was going to be huge," Taylor said. "It was going to put Gulfport on the map."

Mendoza, who grew up in El Mencho's hometown in the Mexican state of Michoacan, dated the cartel leader and still considered herself his girlfriend, Gazzo said, though El Mencho lived in Mexico with his wife and children.

Agents say, in a male-dominated drug industry, Mendoza didn't fit the profile of a typical cartel boss.

She had a petite frame, long blonde hair and perfectly arched eyebrows. But Gazzo said she ran a cartel cell in the San Francisco area.

The more they watched her, the more their investigation revealed.

She should have been too high-ranking to sell drugs in Gulfport. But something had gone wrong in California, and she panicked.

The 43-year-old, known as "Lupita," fell out of favor with a powerful cartel plaza boss after someone in her network lost a load of drugs.

Mendoza decided to bypass security procedures and broker a large drug deal herself from the Gulf Coast instead of using underlings to assume the risks.

But once she arrived in Gulfport, she couldn't persuade the cartel's upper management to send her more drugs. Agents say some cartel bosses thought she was more deserving of a bullet.

Mendoza went straight to the top. She messaged El Mencho.

This time, investigators were ready, monitoring her phone and reading the messages.

Gazzo, the small-town trooper now in charge of an international case, was hoping to arrange an undercover deal for about 50 pounds of meth.

El Mencho agreed to send Mendoza 101 pounds, which agents say could be cut down and sold for $1 million.

For weeks, Gazzo worked long hours and then dropped into bed unable to sleep. When he closed his eyes, he imagined himself typing case reports. He'd fling off the bedsheets and head back to work.

"It's a big case," he said. "That's a lot of paperwork. It all fell on my shoulders."

Through the informant, Gazzo coaxed Mendoza into moving into a tan brick rental house in the suburbs of Mobile to wait for the big drug shipment. Investigators watched her every move and monitored her frequent BlackBerry messages to El Mencho — rare access to the billionaire kingpin.

Agents followed Mendoza around the clock, following her to nail salons, spas, shopping malls. One agent bemoaned, "Didn't she just get her nails done?"

Several times, Gazzo and agents hurried down Interstate 10 from Gulfport to Mobile, an hour's drive, anticipating the delivery of the massive drug shipment.

But police intercepted the meth at the border, unaware of the ongoing investigation in Gulfport. And there were other delays, with agents growing impatient and skeptical.

"I felt like the kid who cried wolf," Gazzo said.

Gazzo kept reassuring the federal agents, though the rookie secretly began to doubt.

Over time, the lawn in front of the ranch house Mendoza was living in began to grow too high, and agents didn't want to draw attention.

So, Gazzo and another task force officer dressed up in professional lawn service uniforms and cut it themselves while their target sat on the front porch and watched.

DEA bosses told Gazzo and his team they were cutting off the lease to the Mobile rental house since it seemed the cartel wasn't going to send the shipment.

But on Aug. 13, 2012, the day before the undercover operation was to end, the drugs made it to Gulfport.

Agents followed Mendoza as she drove to get the duffle bags and unload them in the Alabama rental home. When she left the house, the police followed her to Biloxi, stopped her car and arrested her.

In Mobile, Gazzo rushed inside the rental home and found stacks of meth wrapped in green plastic in neat rows in a bedroom closet.

"Holy sh--," he blurted out. "This is real!"

Before questioning Mendoza, Gazzo became a little overwhelmed: "I'm about to interrogate a cartel leader's girlfriend. And not just any cartel."

With her attorney by her side, she said little, Gazzo remembered. She seemed arrogant and untouchable.

That facade faded less than two weeks later when Metcalf, the DEA analyst, showed her a photo the informant took of Mendoza stacking the bricks of meth.

She threw up her arms and said, "Why didn't you tell me you had me?"

Then Mendoza opened up about her role as a cartel cell leader.

She told Gazzo that she ordered an "enforcement squad" — a team of trained assassins — from Mexico to exact revenge on her American boyfriend, whom she blamed for losing the drug load in California and angering the cartel bosses.

The professional killers were on their way when cartel leaders summoned them back to help fight a war in Mexico against a rival.

With Mendoza in a jail cell, agents focused on capturing El Mencho.

Metcalf had used the BlackBerry communications to pinpoint El Mencho's coordinates. After he gave the intel to his counterparts in Mexico, Mexican police and military hustled to organize a secret mission.

Metcalf called Gazzo.

"That was bringing the case to a whole next level," Gazzo said.

On Aug. 25, 2012, Metcalf stayed on the phone with agents in Mexico, listening to the whooshing sound of helicopter blades as Mexican soldiers prepared to swoop in on a CJNG compound, hidden by jungle.

"Man, I wish I could be there!" Metcalf told the agent in Mexico.

Five Blackhawks and one Mi-17 helicopter headed to the cartel's compound in Tonaya, Jalisco, a five-hour drive southeast of Puerto Vallarta.

El Mencho ordered his men to stay behind and shoot at police so he and his son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez — known as Menchito — could escape out the back, Metcalf said. As bullets rained down, four of El Mencho's followers were killed and three soldiers were injured.

Cartel members slowed police reinforcements with blockades, cutting off access to key roadways by torching cars, trucks and semis.

Investigators combed over the cartel compound, finding a meth superlab. Kilos of white powder filled several industrial-sized royal blue vats.

Police found El Mencho's wife and younger son at the compound, while the athletic cartel leader sprinted to safety. He and his older son hiked nearby mountains for days, messaging for someone to come and get them.

Federales continued to search for a few days, Metcalf said, but El Mencho's BlackBerry went silent, his location lost.

Back in Gulfport, Metcalf was deflated. So was Gazzo. They had come closer than anyone to bagging El Mencho.

"He was in arm's reach, within minutes of capture," Gazzo lamented.

"But he slipped away."

Three months later, in November 2012, Mendoza pleaded guilty to meth trafficking.

In summer, 2013, a federal judge in Gulfport noted the danger of the cartel and its reach into the U.S. while sentencing Mendoza to 21 years and 10 months. The judge urged Federal Bureau of Prison officials to "make diligent efforts to reasonably assure the defendant's safety and avoid contact" with any CJNG members.

Also in 2013, a Mississippi grand jury returned the first-ever U.S. indictment against El Mencho for the damaging drugs his cartel pumped into Gulfport. If he's ever captured, he faces a federal trial there and in Washington, D.C., where he's charged with leading a continuing criminal enterprise.

Gazzo doesn't know if he'll ever lock eyes with El Mencho in a courtroom. But he does know their surprising connection changed him.

"Man, this was a big deal," he said. "We — me and the office — almost had Mencho."

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com