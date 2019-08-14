Today in Arizona History

PHOENIX (AP) — Sunday, Aug. 18

On this date in 1868, Columbus and Marcy Adeline Gray, the first white settlers in what is now Phoenix, arrived in the Salt River Valley and pitched their tent on a little hill near the river.

On this date in 1921, a plague of rabid dogs in Tucson forced police officers to cruise the city and kill every dog running loose on the streets.

Monday, Aug. 19

On this date in 1857, the first scheduled mail to go through Arizona arrived in Tucson. It was carried on horseback and left San Antonio, Texas, on July 9, 1857, in the hands of James E. Mason. It didn't arrive in Tucson until this day because it was delayed by an Indian attack east of El Paso, Texdas.

On this date in 1875, without firing a shot, Navajos seized the agency at Fort Defiance in protest over the inaction of the commissioner to remove his agent. They also threatened to kill the agent should he return to Fort Defiance from Washington, D.C., where he had been when the Navajos took over. The agent, W.F.M. Arny, resigned Aug. 25, 1875.

On this date in 1904, 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell in one hour in Globe. Six people drowned, 20 business places were destroyed and railroad bridges were washed away.

On this date in 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominates Sandra Day O'Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

On this date in 1928, The Kinney House in Globe, one of the oldest of the early Arizona hostelries and the residence of Governor George W.P. Hunt, suffered $1,500 damage by fire of unknown origin. The historical landmark was constructed in the early 1880s and housed many notable people.

On this date in 1929, heavy rains washed cattle troughs, barnyard dirt and red soil into Winslow's reservoir. The water turned blue-green then red, and the taste was so foul the citizens refused to drink it.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

On this date in 1865, Fort Mason was established and named after General John S. Mason, military commander of Arizona Territory.

On this date in 1903, a cloudburst in the San Francisco Mountains sent an 8-foot (2.4-meter) wall of water over Flagstaff area farms.

On this date in 1914, law officers of Phoenix, Ray, Florence and Superior led posses through Pinal County mountains in search of a band of outlaws who had killed a deputy sheriff. Seventeen people were killed in a series of four gun battles.

On this date in 1928, Cintotle, the chief Medicine Man of the San Carlos Apache Reservation christened a plane entered by Graham County in the transcontinental air race. The plane was named "Apache Chief."

Thursday, Aug. 22

On this date in 1879, the Law and Order Committee hanged two men convicted of murder in the Phoenix plaza.

On this date in 1921, Cave Creek flooded the entire west end of Phoenix. Two feet 2 feet (0.6 meter) of water engulfed the State Capitol.

On this date in 1928, five members of a Maricopa ranch family died as a high-voltage line fell in their front yard.

On this date in 1930, a road from Tucson to Yuma by way of Ajo was proposed and engineers began the survey.

On this date in 1933, Southern Pacific railroad offered a roundtrip fare from Phoenix to Tucson for $2.45.

On this date in 1935, Phoenix tolled the city's bells in tribute to Will Rogers, cowboy humorist, who was killed in a plane crash.

Friday, Aug. 23

On this date in 1882, two killers were hanged from a tree on the village street in Globe.

On this date in 1928, John Solomon Warner, son of Solomon Warner who started the first flour mill in the territory in 1855, died.

Saturday, Aug. 24

On this date in 1928, Ross Santee, author, artist and cowboy, published his first full-length, self-illustrated book, "Cowboy."

On this date in 1929, a Willcox ranch woman killed 13 rattlesnakes in the yard of her home with a shovel and a hoe.

On this date in 1989, an 81-year-old Bullhead City woman was mauled to death by her two pet Dobermans while taking them for a walk. The woman apparently slapped one of the animals, prompting the attack.