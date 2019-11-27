Top prosecutor releases report into police shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top prosecutor says he does not recommend removing a state attorney who has not completed investigations into four police-involved shootings but says the commission that oversees prosecutors should meet with her to address the issue.

Chief State Attorney Kevin Kane in a report released Wednesday said Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy is “honest and conscientious,” but says she should meet with the commission to explain what remedial steps are being taken and so the panel can consider whether a suspension or reprimand is warranted.

The Hartford Courant reported last month that Hardy hasn't completed, as required by law, reports on whether police were justified in killing four men between March 2008 and July 2012.

Hardy has apologized and said the reports are nearing completion.