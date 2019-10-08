Train, truck collide in SC

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a collision between a train and a truck in Lexington County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday in West Columbia.

Lexington County Sheriff's Capt. Adam Myrick tells The State the train hit the truck near where Old Dunbar Road intersects with Burroughs Avenue and McDowell Street, about three miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Master Trooper David Jones there were injuries reported, but the number of people hurt and their conditions was not immediately available.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

