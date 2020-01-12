Trial of man charged with killing ex -girlfriend to start

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing the mother of his four children is expected to get underway this week.

Michael Boulais, 34, of Hinsdale, faces a murder charge in the April 2018 shooting death of Kassedi Clark in the driveway of his home, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

The couple had dated for years but were estranged, according to authorities.

Clark had gone to the home to pick up their children and the couple got into an argument, police said.

Boulais then shot her multiple times, according to authorities.

Police found Boulais on the ground in the driveway holding a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Officers persuaded him to drop the gun and took him into custody.

The gun, which was registered to Boulais, had an empty magazine inside.

Clark, 24, was a nursing student at Berkshire Community College at the time of her death.

Boulais has pleaded not guilty to murder. His attorney has not commented.