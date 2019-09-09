Trial set for man charged in fatal Delaware stabbing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is presiding over a bench trial for a man charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in an attack that killed one man and critically wounded an 18-month-old girl.

The trial for 34-year-old Chaon Calhoun was scheduled to begin Monday in Wilmington. Calhoun was arrested in April 2018 after a woman walked into Wilmington Hospital carrying her wounded toddler, who had been stabbed in the head.

Police went to the woman's home, where they found 24-year-old Andrew "AJ" Moore with fatal stab wounds to his head and neck.

The toddler's mother said Moore died trying to protect her and her daughter from Calhoun, her boyfriend's brother.

The child's mother and grandmother also sustained knife wounds during the attack.