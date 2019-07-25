  • President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month. Photo: President Donald J. Trump

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

    Photo: President Donald J. Trump
Photo: President Donald J. Trump
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Photo: President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is "Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven," whom he personally lobbied, "for being unable to act."

Trump is calling on Sweden to "Treat Americans fairly!" and "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM," adding, "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around."

He's also using the popular hashtag "#FreeRocky."

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3. The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

A$AP Rocky charged with assault
A$AP Rocky has been charged with suspicion of committing an assault causing actual bodily harm following a fight in Sweden last month.
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky charged with assaultAD:

A$AP Rocky has been charged with suspicion of committing an assault causing actual bodily harm following a fight in Sweden last month.

Media: covers

Related Stories