Tucson police seek man who stole 29 unused virus test kits

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson continue to search for a man who disguised himself before stealing 29 unused coronavirus test kits from a health center.

They say the man disguised as delivery driver entered the El Rio Health Center building about 8 p.m. Friday and took the tests as employees were closing for the night.

Police say the stolen tests have since been replaced and are essentially useless to the suspect because the kits can only be tested in a private lab equipped with the proper tools for testing and reading results.

But police say the theft has taken 29 testing kits out of the medical field for needed testing in the future.

Police have a description of the thief and security video captured him fleeing in a vehicle.

At least 104 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Arizona, leading to one death.

Authorities say the person who died was a city of Phoenix employee in his 50s with underlying health conditions.