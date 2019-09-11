Tucson residents sentenced to prison in arms smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two Tucson residents who pleaded guilty in a weapons smuggling case have been sentenced to prison terms.

A federal judge last week sentenced 29-year-old Michael Justin Huynh to five years and three months in prison and Katie Ellen O'Brien to five years.

Both had previously pleaded guilty to smuggling .50 caliber and AK-type semiautomatic assault rifles from the United States into Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Huynh and O'Brien in late 2017 and early 2018 together purchased a total of at least 16 AK-type semiautomatic rifles and three .50 caliber semiautomatic rifles for a person they knew was a drug trafficker.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.