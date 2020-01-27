Two shooting deaths in less than 24 hours in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at an Albuquerque complex, the second homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier said a report of a shooting was made late Sunday night and responding officers found one man wounded.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died. A second victim left the scene before police got there but was found at the hospital. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released.

Neither victim's identity has been released. Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police are also investigating a shooting fatality in a downtown corridor. Officers heard gunfire in the area around 12:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found one man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No suspects have been arrested.