US attorney: Man convicted in Alaska Coast Guard killings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. attorney for Alaska says a jury has convicted a former U.S. Coast Guard civilian technician of murder and weapons charges in the 2012 shooting deaths of two co-workers.
Tuesday's decision came during a second trial for James Michael Wells. A federal appeals court panel in 2017 reversed an earlier conviction on murder and weapons charges after concluding Wells did not receive a fair trial.
Wells was charged in the shooting deaths of James Hopkins and Richard Belisle on Kodiak Island.
U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder's office, in a release, said Wells will remain in custody pending sentencing.
An attorney for Wells didn't immediately return an after-hours phone message seeking comment.
