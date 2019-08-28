https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Vegas-police-Killing-of-woman-possibly-related-14388568.php
Vegas police: Killing of woman possibly related to drugs
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say investigators believe the fatal shooting of a woman may have been related to drugs.
Police say the woman was in an apartment Tuesday when somebody shot her multiple times through a security screen and then fled before officers arrived.
Her identity wasn't released and no immediate arrest was made.
