Verdicts reached in California warehouse fire that killed 36

FILE - This combination of June 2017, file booking photos provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A jury has reached verdicts for two men accused of turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that trapped 36 partygoers during a fast-moving fire.

Defense attorney Brian Getz says his client, Derick Almena, and Almena's co-defendant Max Harris will hear their fate Thursday afternoon after a three-month trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

They face up to 39 years in prison if convicted.

The December 2016 fire broke out during an electronic music party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, killing 36 people.

Prosecutors allege the men were criminally negligent when they illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

The defendants say city workers are to blame for not raising concerns about fire hazards in the warehouse.