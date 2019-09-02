Vermont inmate dies at facility in Mississippi

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says a 39-year-old inmate has died in a Mississippi prison facility owned and operated by CoreCivic.

Officials say Christopher Chase was found hanging in his cell early Monday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. They say it appears that his death was a suicide.

Chase was serving a sentence of 20 years to life for murdering his girlfriend.

He's been incarcerated since September 2008 and has been housed in an out-of-state, privately run prison since 2010. He was assigned to the general population living unit.

The Vermont defender general's office has been notified and the health services director will conduct an administrative and clinical review of Chase's death.