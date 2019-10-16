Vermont man dies at Massachusetts jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Vermont man at a Massachusetts jail.

The Northwestern district attorney's office says the 35-year-old Jamaica, Vermont man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Franklin County jail in Greenfield last Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn't been made public.

Authorities say he had been arrested by Massachusetts State Police on drug-related charges earlier in the day.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

State police assigned to the district attorney's office as well as the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating.