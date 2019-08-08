Officer filmed punching fire chief resigns

SLAUGHTER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer filmed punching a city fire chief in the face has resigned.

News outlets report Slaughter Police Chief Dave Almond says 36-year-old Danny Coy Hobgood quit Thursday, a day after he was arrested on a count of simple battery.

Witness video shows Hobgood squaring off at gas pumps at a convenience store with Fire Chief Billy Poche, who's suddenly hit with a left hook to the face. He blocks a second blow and the two men return to their fighting stance before Hobgood again punches Poche, who then walks away. The cause of the fight is unclear. Poche isn't seen throwing any punches in the video.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says Almond asked his department to investigate after learning one of his officers was involved.