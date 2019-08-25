Vigil held in for Meriden mother of 2

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Over a hundred people attended a vigil in Meriden for a 31-year-old mother of two whose remains were found last week at an industrial park in Waterbury.

The gathering took place Saturday evening outside Perrie Mason's eyelash shop and included several of her relatives, among them her two sons, ages 11 and 12. Mason's colleagues from the Hartford family court where she worked as a court monitor remembered her as a caring person.

Mason's ex-fiance, Jason Watson, was arrested at the couple's apartment Tuesday. He faces charges including assault related to a domestic violence incident involving Mason. No charges have yet been filed in Mason's death, but police say Watson is a suspect.

A warrant says Watson denied the domestic violence charges and told police he would never harm Mason.