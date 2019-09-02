Virginia man gets 5 years for assaulting police officer

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve a maximum five-year prison sentence for assault on a law officer despite not landing a punch or having a prior felony record.

The Free Lance-Star reports 26-year-old Maurice Scott Beasley was sentenced Friday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Judge Ricardo Rigual cited his lack of respect for law enforcement in announcing the sentence.

Prosecutors say Deputy Frank Fleming responded to a minor accident on U.S. 1 in August 2018 and discovered Beasley didn't have a license or auto insurance. The deputy arranged to have the vehicle towed.

Prosecutors said Fleming later decided to arrest the driver, but Beasley resisted and the two men rolled into a ditch. Beasley raised his fist to punch the 41-year law-enforcement veteran before a tow-truck driver stopped him.

