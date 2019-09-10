Voter fraud charges being dropped against Canton official

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi prosecutors have dismissed voter fraud charges after a city official agreed to step down from her elected position.

The Clarion Ledger reports Vickie McNeil will resign as a Canton alderwoman Sept. 23.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Katie Moulds says McNeil is not pleading guilty and did not receive a plea deal. Moulds says the decision to drop the four charges was based on concerns about the health of McNeil, who is 68.

McNeil was one of several people charged with voter fraud months ago.

She was Canton police chief from 2009 until 2013 and has 35 years of law enforcement experience. McNeil was accused of helping two voters with absentee ballots when she was a candidate for re-election for alderwoman, and prosecutors said that violated state law.

