Washington state neighborhood shooting leaves 3 hospitalized
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in a south Washington state neighborhood.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Yakima Police Capt. Shawn Boyle says two of the men were shot while a third was struck by a fleeing car Monday.
Boyle says cellphone videos showed a fight erupted between two groups, followed by gunshots on South Ninth Avenue about 145 miles (233 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.
Police suspect the shooting is gang-related and are searching for a red Ford Escort seen speeding away.
Boyle says the three men were in their late teens or early 20s. One sustained life-threatening injuries.
