Wasilla man held on suspicion of murder in shooting death

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A Wasilla man was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder after he told police officers he had harmed a family member.

Denys Abramov, 38, was held Tuesday in the death of Olha Abramova, 60, of Wasilla, according to a Wasilla Police Department announcement. She was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. Their relationship was not immediately released.

Denys Abramov remained jailed Tuesday afternoon at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer. Online court documents do not list his an attorney for him who could be contacted for comment.

Police said Abramov at 4 a.m. Tuesday appeared at the Wasilla Police Department and contacted officers. He was carrying a handgun and he had blood on his hands, police said.

Abramov told officers he had harmed a family member. Responding officers searched in a neighborhood on Wasilla's north side and found the body of Olha Abramov.

Charges of second-degree murder and weapons misconduct will be forwarded to the district attorney's office, police said.