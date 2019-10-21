Wichita driver arrested in July crash that killed passenger

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita driver has been arrested in a crash that killed a passenger.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Jail booking reports show that 21-year-oldEric Lane Turner Jr. was taken into custody Saturday. He had a warrant for charges of reckless involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of an injury accident and driving while suspended in the crash that killed 21-year-old Leon Turner. He also is being held on a warrant alleging that he violated probation in a 2018 case.

Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler says Eric Turner was driving a car that struck two parked and unoccupied vehicles around 8:25 a.m. on July 5. Leon Turner was pronounced brain dead two days later.

Wheeler says he doesn't know the relationship between the two men.

