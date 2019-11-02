Wife of slain Oakland police officer killed in car crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The wife of one of the four Oakland police officers killed by a rape suspect ten years ago has died from injuries suffered in a car crash.

The East Bay Times reports 52-year-old Angela Dunakin of Roseville died at a Sacramento hospital Monday, a day after a truck crashed into her car at an intersection in Yuba City.

She was the widow of Sgt. Mark Dunakin, who along with his partner Officer John Hege were slain by a man they had pulled over on March 21, 2009. Later that day, the same man fatally shot two SWAT team members who tried to arrest him at his home. The gunman was also killed in the gunbattle.

Family members said Angela Dunakin was a former Alameda County sheriff's deputy before retiring in 2000.