Williston man who drove pickup into group faces new charges

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Williston man who was charged in July with murder for killing a man when he ran into a group of people with his pickup truck is facing new charges.

Williams County prosecutors say 42-year-old Steven Rademacher was charged Wednesday with five felony counts, three for terrorizing and two for attempted murder.

Authorities say the incident started when Rademacher got into an argument with his neighbors on July 29. Rademacher got into his pickup and drove by at a high rate of speed, at which time members of the group yelled at him to slow down. Rademacher eventually turned around and accelerated into the yard, striking three people.

Dyson Bastion was killed in the collision and two others were injured.

Rademacher's public defender was out of the office and not immediately available for comment.