Woman, 2 dogs died Friday in a cabin fire west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A woman and two dogs died in a cabin fire west of Casper, the Natrona County sheriff's office said Monday.

A man who also lived at the cabin tried to leave the property Friday to get help, but got stuck. He spent the night in his pickup truck and later drove an all-terrain vehicle out of the area, the Casper Star-Tribun e reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says there was no indication of foul play. The woman's name has not been released.