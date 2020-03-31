Woman, 9-year-old girl shot, killed in Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s have been shot and killed in a Wichita home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that officers found the victims around 4:30 p.m. Monday while responding to a welfare check at the home in the southern part of the city.

Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said officers believe the woman and child lived at the home together, but he did not know if the homicide victims were mother and daughter. He said the killings are not believed to be random, but he did not know if their deaths stemmed from a domestic violence incident.