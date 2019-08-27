Woman accused of breaking baby's leg at daycare

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — Police have accused a North Carolina woman of intentionally breaking the leg of a 6-month-old baby at the daycare where she worked.

WRAL reports 51-year-old Kimberly Sugg Boykin of Middlesex is charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Knightdale police say in an arrest warrant that Boykin, who worked at Widewaters Learning Center, "willfully twisted" the baby's left femur on Aug. 23 and didn't report it despite several opportunities to do so. The baby suffered a fractured leg.

Boykin, who was arrested on Monday, appeared in court on Tuesday and requested a court-appointed attorney.

A statement from Widewaters says it is looking into the incident.

