Woman accused of embezzling more than $116K from employer

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A woman who headed the accounting division of a private fertilizer company in Urbandale has been accused of embezzling more than $116,000.

Polk County court records say Heidi Cook, 41, is charged with nine counts of theft, one of fraudulent practices and one of unauthorized use of a credit card. She remained in jail Monday, county records said. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Cook.

From at least Dec. 10, 2018, she took 33 checks totaling more than $116,000 from Spraytec and deposited them into her own bank account, prosecutors said.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.